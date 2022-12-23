Our 10 most popular recipes of 2022

Whether entertaining or just eating in on a weekday, I like to be reasonably certain that what I serve will be welcome, liked and appreciated by all at the table. You can’t go wrong with these 10 recipes, all reader favorites from this past year. Any one of them would be appropriate and well received at a gathering during this festive time of year.

This cornbread is tender and full of corn flavor from the masa harina used in place of cornmeal. Serve it with chili, corn chowder, pulled pork, fried chicken or a big salad. Top it with a creamy, not-too-sweet honey butter.

Masa Harina Cornbread Masa harina and sugar give classic cornbread a more vivid corn flavor in this quick and easy recipe that perfectly complements a variety of dishes. Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 8

It doesn’t have to be a holiday to enjoy these dinner rolls. Yeasty and pillowy soft, they are a great accompaniment to, well, just about anything. With a hint of sweetness and a kick of saltiness, they add flavor and texture — and make a great mop for gravy and meat drippings that might be left on your plate.

Soft and Buttery Dinner Rolls Honey lightly sweetens these super-tender, pillowy yeast rolls, drenched in melted butter, baked until light golden, and finished with a pinch of flaky salt. Time 3 hours, mostly unattended Yields Makes 16

Think of it as onion dip on flavor steroids: heaps of fried onions, chiles, garlic and spices come together in a creamy dip that gets a kick from the spicy Sichuan chile crisp. It’s great with chips and veggies or slathered on hearty bread and smeared on a steak.

Fried Onion-Chili Crisp Dip Chili crisp adds heat and texture to classic fried onion dip in this easy appetizer recipe that's great for parties. Time 30 minutes, plus chilling overnight Yields Makes 2 ½ cups

As much as we cherish our desserts, too much of a sweet thing is, well, too much to truly enjoy. This “not too sweet” pie cuts back on the sweeteners and uses brown butter, a vanilla bean and fresh-squeezed lemon juice to amp up flavor and let the pecans really shine.

'Not Too Sweet' Pecan Pie Browned butter, vanilla bean and fresh lemon juice balance the sweetness of pecan pie in this update, teeming with toasted nuts and custard filling. Time 1 hour 45 minutes, plus cooling Yields Serves 8

Spread a dollop of this extra limey guacamole on a CLT (cheese, lettuce and tomato) sandwich, a burger bun or directly onto a piece of fish or chicken for instant, creamy flavor enhancement. Of course, served as a dip with crispy tortillas is always a great choice too.

Extra Limey Guacamole Loads of lime juice perks up this simple homemade guacamole spiked with raw red onions and cherry tomatoes for even more flavor. Time 15 minutes Yields Makes about 3 cups

The crunch comes from cucumbers and snap peas and the flavor from zhoug, the firey Yemenite relish made from cilantro, parsley, garlic and, here, serrano chiles, that features cardamom among the spices that contribute to its distinctive flavor. It goes well with grilled and roasted meats.

Crunchy and Spicy Green Potato Salad Loads of green chiles add heat to this fresh spring potato salad lightened with cucumbers and sugar snap peas. Time 45 minutes, plus 1 hour chilling Yields Serves 8

Rather than futz with a dozen individual ramekins, this panna cotta recipe is made in one big bowl and then spooned out to desired portion sizes when you’re ready to eat or, er, serve it. Laced with citrus zest and topped with macerated fruit or without either, it is a refreshing way to end a meal.

Big & Boozy Panna Cotta A splash of fruit liqueur and plenty of orange zest adds brightness to this rich, cool and creamy family-size panna cotta. Time 20 minutes, plus 4 1/2 hours unattended Yields Serves 8

Inspired by the classic French dish made with beef, this vegan spin on boeuf Bourguignon is every bit as flavorful and cooks up much more quickly. A warming dish for a chilly night, it is so tender and flavorful that avowed carnivores may never miss the meat.

Eggplant Bourguignon Eggplant replaces beef in this vegan spin on classic bourguignon, or French stew, in this rich, vegetable-heavy recipe that's easy to make. Time 1 hour 45 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

An updated version of the classic green bean casserole, this gratin is creamy, cheesy and topped with the crunch of fried onions — or panko (your choice).

Green Bean Gratin Tender green beans are blanched, coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese. Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Serves 8

Red wine vinegar, dried oregano and lots of garlic and lemon zest make up the marinade for these chicken halves. The char of the grill (or broiler) adds a bit more dimension to the flavor base. Served with french fries, rice or pita bread, it makes a simple and satisfying meal.