Our 10 most popular recipes of 2022

Whether entertaining or just eating in on a weekday, I like to be reasonably certain that what I serve will be welcome, liked and appreciated by all at the table. You can’t go wrong with these 10 recipes, all reader favorites from this past year. Any one of them would be appropriate and well received at a gathering during this festive time of year.
This cornbread is tender and full of corn flavor from the masa harina used in place of cornmeal. Serve it with chili, corn chowder, pulled pork, fried chicken or a big salad. Top it with a creamy, not-too-sweet honey butter.
Masa Harina Cornbread
It doesn’t have to be a holiday to enjoy these dinner rolls. Yeasty and pillowy soft, they are a great accompaniment to, well, just about anything. With a hint of sweetness and a kick of saltiness, they add flavor and texture — and make a great mop for gravy and meat drippings that might be left on your plate.
Soft and Buttery Dinner Rolls
Think of it as onion dip on flavor steroids: heaps of fried onions, chiles, garlic and spices come together in a creamy dip that gets a kick from the spicy Sichuan chile crisp. It’s great with chips and veggies or slathered on hearty bread and smeared on a steak.
Fried Onion-Chili Crisp Dip
As much as we cherish our desserts, too much of a sweet thing is, well, too much to truly enjoy. This “not too sweet” pie cuts back on the sweeteners and uses brown butter, a vanilla bean and fresh-squeezed lemon juice to amp up flavor and let the pecans really shine.
'Not Too Sweet' Pecan Pie
Spread a dollop of this extra limey guacamole on a CLT (cheese, lettuce and tomato) sandwich, a burger bun or directly onto a piece of fish or chicken for instant, creamy flavor enhancement. Of course, served as a dip with crispy tortillas is always a great choice too.
Extra Limey Guacamole
The crunch comes from cucumbers and snap peas and the flavor from zhoug, the firey Yemenite relish made from cilantro, parsley, garlic and, here, serrano chiles, that features cardamom among the spices that contribute to its distinctive flavor. It goes well with grilled and roasted meats.
Crunchy and Spicy Green Potato Salad
Rather than futz with a dozen individual ramekins, this panna cotta recipe is made in one big bowl and then spooned out to desired portion sizes when you’re ready to eat or, er, serve it. Laced with citrus zest and topped with macerated fruit or without either, it is a refreshing way to end a meal.
Big & Boozy Panna Cotta
Inspired by the classic French dish made with beef, this vegan spin on boeuf Bourguignon is every bit as flavorful and cooks up much more quickly. A warming dish for a chilly night, it is so tender and flavorful that avowed carnivores may never miss the meat.
Eggplant Bourguignon
An updated version of the classic green bean casserole, this gratin is creamy, cheesy and topped with the crunch of fried onions — or panko (your choice).
Green Bean Gratin
Red wine vinegar, dried oregano and lots of garlic and lemon zest make up the marinade for these chicken halves. The char of the grill (or broiler) adds a bit more dimension to the flavor base. Served with french fries, rice or pita bread, it makes a simple and satisfying meal.