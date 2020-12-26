Recipes for celebrating the end of 2020

If there were ever an occasion to raise a glass, bidding farewell to 2020 would be it. I mean, honestly, have you ever been happier for a particular year to come to an end? Celebrate with a cocktail or two — Champagne Punch, Champagne cocktails, eggnog cocktails, beer cocktails, mocktails — whatever feels right.

And while we’re thinking about Dec. 31, stay-at-home New Year’s Eve is a perfect opportunity to take a break from heavy-duty cooking and relax a little. Rather than preparing an elaborate, formal meal only to be hungry again just before the countdown starts, make an array of simple, flavorful foods that you and your housemates can graze on throughout the evening. My mother used to call it a dinner of hors d’oeuvres, a.k.a. all the fun dips and breads and finger foods that you’re usually not supposed to fill up on before dinner.

Think about assembling a platter of colorful crudités. Make some dips and spreads like Smoky Eggplant Dip With Ginger and Tomato Chutney, Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip, Spicy Avocado Smash or Bavel’s Hummus Masabacha. Add some breads and crackers to complement. If you are feeling creative, make pita bread or mana’esh. Or pull some of that sourdough you made last summer out of the freezer.

Supplement that with some composed finger foods: Beef Lettuce Wraps, deviled crab cakes, onigiri, mian kam or deviled eggs.

As it nears midnight, how can you pass up a flute of “It’s the End of the Year as We Know It”? If beer is more your type of bubbly, try an Adult Espresso Nightcap or a Pinkerton. If you’ve had enough liquor by then, make it a Citrus Hot Toddy and leave out the booze. Whatever is in your glass, at midnight raise it high and kiss 2020 goodbye.

Champagne punch Time 10 minutes Yields Serves 10

Firecracker Vegetable Tempura Lettuce Wraps Time 10 minutes Yields Serves 4

Nam Prik Goong Yields Makes about 1 cup

Deviled Crab Cakes With Spicy Creole Mayonnaise Time 45 minutes, plus chilling Yields Serves 6 to 8

Basic onigiri Time 1 hour Yields Makes 8 onigiri

Mint ginger beer Time 4 minutes Yields Serves 1

Beef lettuce wraps Time 25 minutes Yields Serves 4 as an appetizer

Pita bread Time 40 minutes Yields Makes one dozen pitas

Noggy Flip Yields Serves 1

Homemade Sour Cream and Onion Dip Time 15 minutes Yields Makes about 1 1/4 cups

The old one two Time 20 minutes Yields Makes about 1 ½ quarts

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip Time 15 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Deviled eggs with California white sturgeon caviar Time 40 minutes Yields Makes 12 deviled eggs

Mian Kam Time 30 minutes Yields Makes 12 appetizer servings

The Pinkerton Time 3 minutes Yields Serves 1

Shrimp artichoke lettuce cups Time 45 minutes Yields Serves 4 as an appetizer

Ponche Villa Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Makes 25 cocktails

Persimmon Champagne cocktail Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 1

Bavel's hummus masabacha Time 30 minutes Yields Makes a generous 2 cups

The Golden Boy Time 4 minutes Yields Serves 1

Citrus Hot Toddy Time 5 minutes Yields Makes 1 drink

Buckwheat blini Time 40 minutes Yields Makes about 5 dozen blini

Spicy Avocado Smash Time 15 minutes Yields Serves 12