Recipes for celebrating the end of 2020

32 Recipes
Make Champagne Punch ahead of time for a stress-free party.
(Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

Cocktails and finger foods for your all-night happy hour

By Julie Giuffrida

If there were ever an occasion to raise a glass, bidding farewell to 2020 would be it. I mean, honestly, have you ever been happier for a particular year to come to an end? Celebrate with a cocktail or two — Champagne Punch, Champagne cocktails, eggnog cocktails, beer cocktails, mocktails — whatever feels right.

And while we’re thinking about Dec. 31, stay-at-home New Year’s Eve is a perfect opportunity to take a break from heavy-duty cooking and relax a little. Rather than preparing an elaborate, formal meal only to be hungry again just before the countdown starts, make an array of simple, flavorful foods that you and your housemates can graze on throughout the evening. My mother used to call it a dinner of hors d’oeuvres, a.k.a. all the fun dips and breads and finger foods that you’re usually not supposed to fill up on before dinner.

Think about assembling a platter of colorful crudités. Make some dips and spreads like Smoky Eggplant Dip With Ginger and Tomato Chutney, Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip, Spicy Avocado Smash or Bavel’s Hummus Masabacha. Add some breads and crackers to complement. If you are feeling creative, make pita bread or mana’esh. Or pull some of that sourdough you made last summer out of the freezer.

Supplement that with some composed finger foods: Beef Lettuce Wraps, deviled crab cakes, onigiri, mian kam or deviled eggs.

As it nears midnight, how can you pass up a flute of “It’s the End of the Year as We Know It”? If beer is more your type of bubbly, try an Adult Espresso Nightcap or a Pinkerton. If you’ve had enough liquor by then, make it a Citrus Hot Toddy and leave out the booze. Whatever is in your glass, at midnight raise it high and kiss 2020 goodbye.

Make this Champagne punch ahead of time for a stress-free party.

Champagne punch

10 minutes
Serves 10
LOS ANGELES, CA-June 20, 2019: Japanese Vegetable Tempura Lettuce Wrap on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Cooking and food styling by Genevieve Ko, prop styling by Kate Parisian. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Firecracker Vegetable Tempura Lettuce Wraps

10 minutes
Serves 4
This luscious eggnog gets an extra kick from star anise. Variations include rum, tequila, whiskey, gin and more. Recipe: Eggnog (with 7 variations)

Heavenly eggnog (plus variations)

20 minutes
Serves 12
Lettuce leaves, bitter melon, cucumber and green beans are nice for dipping in this nam prik goong recipe by Jazz Singsanong of Jitlada.

Nam Prik Goong

Makes about 1 cup
Spicy crab cakes with creole mayonnaise from Alexander Smalls.

Deviled Crab Cakes With Spicy Creole Mayonnaise

45 minutes, plus chilling
Serves 6 to 8

Basic onigiri

1 hour
Makes 8 onigiri
The Varnish's mint ginger beer comes with a candied ginger garnish. Read the recipe.

Mint ginger beer

4 minutes
Serves 1
Tender beef is flavored with a combination of soy sauce and Thai chili sauce, then tossed with crunchy water chestnuts and fresh mint, cilantro and green onions.

Beef lettuce wraps

25 minutes
Serves 4 as an appetizer
LOS ANGELES, CA -- TUESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2018-- The flatbread puffs up in the fire oven and bakes very quickly. (Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times)

Pita bread

40 minutes
Makes one dozen pitas
The Noggy Flip.

Noggy Flip

Serves 1

Homemade sour cream and onion dip made by Genevieve Ko.

Homemade Sour Cream and Onion Dip

15 minutes
Makes about 1 1/4 cups
The Old One Two punch bowl at the Spare Room at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel.

The old one two

20 minutes
Makes about 1 ½ quarts
LOS ANGELES - THURSDAY, APRIL 25, 2019: Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip cooked/styled by Genevieve Ko and propped by Nidia Cueva at Proplink Tabletop Studio in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Dylan + Jeni / For the Times)

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

15 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Deviled eggs with California white sturgeon caviar, adapted from a recipe by chef Thomas Keller. 12 recipes for deviled eggs »

Deviled eggs with California white sturgeon caviar

40 minutes
Makes 12 deviled eggs
It's the End of the Year as We Know It: spiced apple cider, fresh lemon juice, fresh ginger juice and Cava.

It's the End of the Year as We Know It

4 minutes
Serves 1
Mian kam, a Thai street food, is part of a Chinese New Year feast.

Mian Kam

30 minutes
Makes 12 appetizer servings

The Pinkerton

3 minutes
Serves 1
CULVER CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 02, 2018 - Uni Lettuce Wraps photographed at Lukshon test kitchen, November 02, 2018. Chef Sang Yoon of Lukshon hates Thanksgiving food so he makes a very non traditional Thanksgiving dinner he calls Sangsgiving.

Spicy uni lardo sushi lettuce cups

You can spoon the chutney and yogurt on top in a single layer or drop it in small dollops.

Smoky Eggplant Dip With Ginger and Tomato Chutney

30 minutes
Makes 3 cups
LOS ANGELES, CA --DECEMBER 12, 2019—A couple coupe glasses of the "Not so Noggy Flip,” with China-China amaro, sweet vermouth, plain simple syrup and one large egg, garnished with a maraschino cherry, a holiday drink, made by Rebekah Peppler and photographed in a Los Angeles, CA, living room, Dec 12, 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Not So Noggy Flip

Serves 1
A California twist on the Chinese classic. Recipe: Shrimp artichoke lettuce cups

Shrimp artichoke lettuce cups

45 minutes
Serves 4 as an appetizer
Recipe: Ponche Villa

Ponche Villa

1 hour 15 minutes
Makes 25 cocktails
LOS ANGELES - THURSDAY, May 23, 2019: For Evan Kleiman Column on Goat Cheese with Sundried Tomatoes and Caramelized Garlic. Food Stylist by Ben Mims/ Julie Giuffrida and propped by Nidia Cueva at Proplink Tabletop Studio in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Leslie Grow / For the Times)

Goat Cheese With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Caramelized Garlic

15 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Persimmon Champagne cocktail

20 minutes
Serves 1
LOS ANGELES, CA -- THURSDAY JUNE 30, 2018--Msabaha, a chunky hummus at Bavel's restaurant. (Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times)

Bavel's hummus masabacha

30 minutes
Makes a generous 2 cups
Recipe: Golden boy

The Golden Boy

4 minutes
Serves 1
Flatbread with za'atar seasoning.

Cracked wheat mana’esh (flatbread with za’atar)

35 minutes
Makes 8 (6- to 7-inch) flatbreads
Deviled eggs with chile flake and sea salt. Adapted from a recipe from Manuela restaurant. 12 recipes for deviled eggs »

Deviled eggs with chile flake and sea salt

35 minutes
Makes 16 deviled eggs
Stack citrus slices as high as the mug.

Citrus Hot Toddy

5 minutes
Makes 1 drink
Buckwheat Blini with kimchi and a quail egg.

Buckwheat blini

40 minutes
Makes about 5 dozen blini
You can serve this dip on pretzel thins or other chips.

Spicy Avocado Smash

15 minutes
Serves 12

Adult espresso nightcap

5 minutes
Serves 1

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

