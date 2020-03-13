Spaghetti and 'Meat' Balls

As you chop the following ingredients in a food processor, you don’t need to wash the processor bowl between each. Pulse the sunflower seeds in a food processor until half are powdery like cornmeal and the remainder are finely chopped; transfer to the bowl with the onion mixture. Pulse the basil in a food processor until very finely chopped; transfer to the bowl. Pulse the beets in the processor until half the mixture is pasty and half is finely chopped; transfer to the bowl. Pulse the lentils until nearly smooth with some chopped lentils remaining; transfer to the bowl. Stir well until everything is evenly mixed. Taste a spoonful and add more salt and pepper to taste.