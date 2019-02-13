Santa Margarita gets past Encino Crespi 70-58 to reach Division 1 quarterfinals

In the other pool, Torrance Bishop Montgomery lost to Moreno Valley Rancho Verde 50-41. Etiwanda was beaten by Temecula Rancho Christian 61-49. That leaves four schools with 1-1 records and all with a chance to reach the final. On Friday, Rancho Verde is at Rancho Christian and Bishop Montgomery is at Etiwanda. Head-to-head competition will end up breaking the two-way tie that will happen at the end of Friday’s games.