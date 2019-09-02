City Section roundup: Canoga Park sophomore Dominic Arango-Serna is making impact

Canoga Park has cruised to victories over Roosevelt and Chavez to start the football season 2-0 going into what figures to be an offensive slugfest against Grant at home on Friday.

The Hunters have shown off one of the best players in the City Section in sophomore receiver Dominic Arango-Serna, who is proving to be a big-play offensive weapon.

This week will be about City Section teams trying to recover after a dismal week against Southern Section opponents. Birmingham, Garfield, Granada Hills, Carson, Crenshaw and Hamilton were all routed by Southern Section opponents, and Venice lost to Harvard-Westlake.

Among the intriguing games is the battle for best team in Reseda. Reseda (1-1) is hosting surprising Cleveland (2-0), which has been showing off a strong rushing attack with its new double wing attack.

Franklin (2-0) is hosting San Fernando (2-0). Both teams have improved their passing attacks.

Narbonne (1-1), coming off a rare loss to a top team from Utah, Lone Peak, will face unbeaten St. Paul on the road.

Carson (0-2) continues to play challenging nonleague games and next up is L.A. Cathedral on the road.

Surprising Bernstein (2-0) plays host to Inglewood (1-0), whose coaching staff used to be at Hawkins.

Westchester (2-0) plays host to St. Bernard (1-1) in the battle of South Bay teams.

Charter school supremacy is at stake when Palisades plays at Granada Hills.

Arleta running back James Ochoa has had games of 132 yards and 86 yards rushing and takes on University on Friday.