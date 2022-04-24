Also in high schools:

25. GRANADA HILLS (19-4-1); Headed for No. 1 seeding in City Section (25)

24. WARREN (18-6-1); Tied with Gahr for first place in league (24)

22. ST. JOHN BOSCO (15-10); Lost two of three to Santa Margarita (19)

21. TRABUCO HILLS (21-5); Bobby Gray had seven RBIs in one game (23)

19. CALABASAS (19-6); Can win Marmonte League title this week (18)

17. HART (18-8); Showdown with Valencia this week (16)

16. SIERRA CANYON (23-3); Was 1-3 in Boras Classic (2)

15. CORONA (16-9); Can finish second in Big VIII League (14)

14. LA MIRADA (18-6-1); Freshmen are coming through (NR)

13. SANTA MARGARITA (18-7); Part of three-way tie for second in Trinity (12)

11. CYPRESS (20-4-2); 7-1 in the Empire League (9)

7. NORCO (21-4); Can clinch outright league title this week (8)

6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (19-7-1); Knights will gladly forget 21-2 loss to OL (6)

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (18-6-1); Need sweep of Chaminade this week for league title (7)

4. ARLINGTON (25-1); Two games left vs. La Sierra (4)

3. JSERRA (15-10); JJ Hollis is 2-0 vs. Orange Lutheran (3)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (21-4); Was 3-1 at Boras Classic (1)

A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:

Orange Lutheran coach Eric Borba, left, and his son, third baseman Casey Borba, lean in for a photo. The Lancers remain the No. 1 team in the Southland.

