A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (21-4); Was 3-1 at Boras Classic (1)
2. VILLA PARK (24-2); Won Boras Classic with great pitching (10)
3. JSERRA (15-10); JJ Hollis is 2-0 vs. Orange Lutheran (3)
4. ARLINGTON (25-1); Two games left vs. La Sierra (4)
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (18-6-1); Need sweep of Chaminade this week for league title (7)
6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (19-7-1); Knights will gladly forget 21-2 loss to OL (6)
7. NORCO (21-4); Can clinch outright league title this week (8)
8. FOOTHILL (17-9); Boras Classic consolation champs (NR)
9. HUNTINGTON BEACH (17-8); Ready for D1 playoffs (11)
10. YUCAIPA (17-7); Pitching depth needs improvement (5)
11. CYPRESS (20-4-2); 7-1 in the Empire League (9)
12. SERVITE (14-10); Mikiah Negrete is true ace pitcher (13)
13. SANTA MARGARITA (18-7); Part of three-way tie for second in Trinity (12)
14. LA MIRADA (18-6-1); Freshmen are coming through (NR)
15. CORONA (16-9); Can finish second in Big VIII League (14)
16. SIERRA CANYON (23-3); Was 1-3 in Boras Classic (2)
17. HART (18-8); Showdown with Valencia this week (16)
18. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (17-8); Earned split with Cypress (17)
19. CALABASAS (19-6); Can win Marmonte League title this week (18)
20. SOUTH HILLS (18-5); 8-0 in Hacienda League (21)
21. TRABUCO HILLS (21-5); Bobby Gray had seven RBIs in one game (23)
22. ST. JOHN BOSCO (15-10); Lost two of three to Santa Margarita (19)
23. TESORO (18-7); Three-game series vs. Dana Hills (20)
24. WARREN (18-6-1); Tied with Gahr for first place in league (24)
25. GRANADA HILLS (19-4-1); Headed for No. 1 seeding in City Section (25)
