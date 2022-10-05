Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco tops this week’s high school football games
A look at two of this week’s top Southland high school football games:
Bellflower St. John Bosco (6-0) vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei (6-0) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Tickets sold out in minutes for this long-anticipated showdown that will be televised by Bally Sports. The game is so evenly matched that the CalPreps.com computer favors the Braves by a single point. The play at quarterback figures to be decisive. Pierce Clarkson of St. John Bosco shared time the last two meetings, never developing a rhythm. Elijah Brown of Mater Dei is 23-0 as a starter and has proved unbeatable in the fourth quarter. St. John Bosco’s defense has given up just 24 points in six games. The pick: St. John Bosco.
Monarchs, Braves look evenly matched for Friday’s Trinity League showdown.
La Puente Bishop Amat (5-1) at Gardena Serra (3-3), 7 p.m. Friday
It’s a Mission League showdown. Bishop Amat needs to make sure it can handle Serra’s running game and not make turnovers against Serra’s outstanding defense. Serra’s passing game has been ineffective and to win the Cavaliers have to be able to complete a couple of passes against a good Bishop Amat defense. The pick: Serra.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.