Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco tops this week’s high school football games

Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown throws the ball.
Quarterback Elijah Brown is 23-0 in two-plus seasons starting for Mater Dei, which faces St. John Bosco on Friday night in a Trinity League showdown between the state’s two best teams.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at two of this week’s top Southland high school football games:

Bellflower St. John Bosco (6-0) vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei (6-0) at Santa Ana Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Tickets sold out in minutes for this long-anticipated showdown that will be televised by Bally Sports. The game is so evenly matched that the CalPreps.com computer favors the Braves by a single point. The play at quarterback figures to be decisive. Pierce Clarkson of St. John Bosco shared time the last two meetings, never developing a rhythm. Elijah Brown of Mater Dei is 23-0 as a starter and has proved unbeatable in the fourth quarter. St. John Bosco’s defense has given up just 24 points in six games. The pick: St. John Bosco.

La Puente Bishop Amat (5-1) at Gardena Serra (3-3), 7 p.m. Friday

It’s a Mission League showdown. Bishop Amat needs to make sure it can handle Serra’s running game and not make turnovers against Serra’s outstanding defense. Serra’s passing game has been ineffective and to win the Cavaliers have to be able to complete a couple of passes against a good Bishop Amat defense. The pick: Serra.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

