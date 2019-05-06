No. 2 pitchers take spotlight in second round of Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs

As good as teams might be with their ace pitchers on the mound, it was already proven last week that more than one pitcher is needed. JSerra held Mira Costa scoreless and hitless when its No. 1 pitcher was nearing his pitch limit and was pulled. The Lions lost. Simi Valley and St. Bonaventure were scoreless through seven innings in a battle of No. 1 pitchers when both went to the dugout because of pitch counts. St. Bonaventure won.