The Sports Report: Maybe Lakers can add Dancing Barry to Anthony Davis offer

Today at noon PT is the NBA trade deadline, and most NBA fans are waiting to see what happens with New Orleans star Anthony Davis. Will the Pelicans come back to the Lakers and take the deal in which the Lakers offered the whole team (except for LeBron), 37 draft picks, ownership of Staples Center, the rights to Dancing Barry and one of Jerry West’s old office chairs? Will the Pelicans wait for the offseason to see what Boston offers them? Why wouldn’t the wait at this point?