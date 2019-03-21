The Sports Report: What does USC's new president mean for the athletic program?

Howdy everyone, my name is Houston Mitchell, proprietor of this here newsletter. Hey, opening day for the Dodgers and the Angels is one week from today.
USC
USC named a new school president on Wednesday, hiring Carol Folt, who most recently was the chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Folt will become the first female president in USC’s 139-year history. You can read all about her here.
But what does this mean for the athletic programs?
J. Brady McCollough took a look at that. An excerpt:
“Carol Folt had never been tasked with overseeing a big-time college athletic department when she arrived on the campus of North Carolina in July 2013.
“It was North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham’s job to fill her in, and in the months before she officially began her tenure as the university’s chancellor, there were two decades’ worth of drama to discuss. North Carolina had gone through several internal reviews looking into allegations of academic fraud involving Tar Heel athletes being funneled into “no-show” classes that required students to complete just one paper to pass — an embarrassing situation that many on the school’s academic side felt remained unresolved.
“The NCAA had made camp there and slapped the football program with a postseason ban, a scholarship reduction and a three-year probation after finding that a tutor had completed coursework for players and that improper benefits had been provided by agents.
“It was a lot to take in for Folt, who had only been the interim president at Dartmouth University of the Ivy League. But Cunningham, who took over as athletic director in November 2011, expressed confidence that it was in the rearview mirror.
“We both thought it was over,” Cunningham said when reached by the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday after USC announced Folt as its new president.
“North Carolina’s top administrators, it turned out, may have just been wishing their problems away. Within six months of Folt’s arrival, a professor in the African- and Afro-American Studies was indicted for allegedly accepting $12,000 for teaching a class that didn’t exist. In February 2014, North Carolina commissioned an independent investigation by former U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Wainstein. By the end of June, the NCAA had announced a second look into Tar Heel athletics.
“But, for as complex as the athletics situation as North Carolina became under her watch, the mess she’s inheriting at USC could be even more challenging to navigate.”
Not a real Lakers fan
You’ve probably seen him at Lakers games. His name is Jimmy Goldstein. He’s the older gentleman sitting courtside next to the visitor’s bench dressed in all leather, with a neck scarf and a python-skin hat. He has been a constant at Lakers games for years.
Turns out he hates the Lakers.
“I am a big Clippers fan and I have always been an anti-Lakers fan,” Goldstein told Arash Markazi earlier this week. “I’m always rooting for the visiting team. Everywhere I go, all over the world, people walk up to me and say, ‘Go Lakers!’ I tell them, ‘I’m not a Lakers fan.' They look shocked. They say, ‘But you go to all the games?’ And I say, ‘Yes, to watch basketball, not to root for the Lakers.’
“I didn’t grow up in Los Angeles so when I came to L.A. I didn’t feel any compulsion to suddenly root for the Lakers when I never had before. I also like to root for the underdog and I don’t like to go with the crowd. The Lakers have had it too easy over the years. They’ve had a big advantage over other teams. They’ve always gotten the star players from other teams whether it’s Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal and now LeBron James. They’ve had such a huge advantage over small-town teams. It motivated me to root for the other teams. Plus, the Lakers fans are so biased in favor of the Lakers, it makes me root against them.
“I have to chuckle over the Lakers’ problems, missing the playoffs six years in a row and not even finishing close to .500,” Goldstein said. “The Lakers fans deserve it.”
I’m thinking that if you spent all that money on courtside seats over the years, not to mention parking and whatever refreshments you may be, then it’s the Lakers who have the last laugh, not Jimmy Goldstein.
March Madness
A look at the First Four and the first-round TV schedule:
Wednesday’s First Four results
No. 16 North Dakota State 78, No. 16 North Carolina Central 74
No. 11 Arizona State 74, No. 11 St. John's 65
Thursday -- First Round
No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Louisville (Des Moines), 9:15 a.m. -- CBS
No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 LSU (Jacksonville, Fla.), 9:40 a.m. -- truTV
No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Auburn (Salt Lake City), 10:30 a.m. -- TNT
No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Florida State (Hartford, Conn.), 11 a.m. -- TBS
No. 15 Bradley vs. No. 2 Michigan State (Des Moines), 11:45 a.m. -- CBS
No. 11 Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland (Jacksonville), 12:10 p.m. -- truTV
No. 13 Northeastern vs. No. 4 Kansas (Salt Lake City), 1 p.m. -- TNT
No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Marquette (Hartford), 1:30 p.m. -- TBS
No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Nevada (Des Moines), 3:50 p.m. -- TNT
No. 15 Abilene Christian vs. No. 2 Kentucky (Jacksonville), 4:10 p.m. -- CBS
No. 11 Saint Mary's vs. No. 6 Villanova (Hartford), 4:20 p.m. -- TBS
No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (Salt Lake City), 4:27 p.m. -- truTV
No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan (Des Moines), 6:20 p.m. -- TNT
No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 7 Wofford (Jacksonville), 6:40 p.m. -- CBS
No. 14 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 Purdue (Hartford), 6:50 p.m. -- TBS
No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse (Salt Lake City), 6:57 p.m. -- truTV
Friday -- First Round
No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 7 Cincinnati (Columbus, Ohio), 9:15 a.m. -- CBS
No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (Columbia, S.C.), 9:40 a.m. -- truTV
No. 14 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (Tulsa, Okla.) 10:30 a.m. -- TNT
No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Kansas State (San Jose), 11 a.m. -- TBS
No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Tennessee (Columbus), 11:45 a.m. -- CBS
No. 16 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 1 Virginia (Columbia), 12:10 p.m. -- truTV
No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 Buffalo (Tulsa), 1 p.m. -- TNT
No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 5 Wisconsin (San Jose), 1:30 p.m. ET -- TBS
No. 9 Washington vs. No. 8 Utah State (Columbus), 3:50 p.m. -- TNT
No. 16 North Dakota State vs. No. 1 Duke (Columbia), 4:10 p.m. -- CBS
No. 14 Georgia State vs. No. 3 Houston (Tulsa), 4:20 p.m. -- TBS
No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Mississippi State (San Jose), 4:27 p.m. -- truTV
No. 16 Iona vs. No. 1 North Carolina (Columbus), 6:20 p.m. -- TNT
No. 9 UCF vs. No. 8 VCU (Columbia), 6:40 p.m. -- CBS
No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Iowa State (Tulsa), 6:50 p.m. -- TBS
No. 13 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech (San Jose), 6:57 p.m. -- truTV
Horse racing
Santa Anita is inching toward its projected March 29 opening after having closed for live racing on March 5 following a dramatic increase in the number of horse fatalities. Since Dec. 26, 22 horses have died either in racing or training. What happened at Santa Anita has been a mystery that remains unsolved. When the track reopens, the stakes are very high and all eyes will be on horse safety.
The Los Angeles Times gathered a roundtable of three well-known experts with more than a century of knowledge working in the horse racing industry to try and dig down into what went wrong at Santa Anita and where things go from here.
On the panel are Alan Balch, a former Santa Anita executive who has also worked with other horse breeds, and is executive director of California Thoroughbred Trainers; Joe Harper, president and chief executive officer at Del Mar, who has been running the track since 1978; and Ryan Carpenter, one of the top equine surgeons in the country and who works on the backstretch of Santa Anita.
You can read their thoughts by clicking here. Even if you aren’t a horse racing fan, it’s a fascinating look into the ongoing crisis.
And finally
