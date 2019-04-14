The Sports Report: Clippers fall to Warriors

Only the physicality that allowed Montrezl Harrell to score 26 points and the opportunities seized by Lou Williams in scoring 25 points — both of them off the bench — seemed to give the Warriors any trouble, but Golden State had the depth and determination to shrug that off with a minimum of anxiety. And when Durant took Patrick Beverley’s trash-talk bait and jawed back at the Clippers’ gregarious guard and both were ejected with 4:41 left in the fourth quarter, Durant was amused rather than upset. Even Kerr had to smile.