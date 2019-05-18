The Sports Report: There could have been a ballpark in Woodland Hills

Tiger Woods shot a three-over-par 73 on Friday in the second round of the PGA Championship, putting him at five over for the tournament when the cut line was plus-four. His last opportunity came on No. 18, the least-imposing hole at Bethpage Black, but his approach from 113 yards hit the front of the green and spun back into the intermediate rough. He missed on his Hail Mary chip from 40 feet and wound up five feet from the cup. He made that for par, but it wasn’t enough.