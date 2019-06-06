The Sports Report: Women's World Cup TV schedule

Hello everyone. My name is Houston Mitchell and let’s get right to the news.
Soccer
The Women’s World Cup starts Friday with host France taking on South Korea. We have put together a page that tells you basically all you need to know, which you can access by clicking here.
Let’s break down the basics. (Spoiler alert: the U.S. is going to win)
How the groups shape up, in predicted order of finish:
Group A
France
Norway
South Korea
Nigeria
Group A TV schedule (All Times Pacific)
Friday, France vs. South Korea, Noon, FS1
Saturday, Norway vs. Nigeria, Noon, Fox
Wednesday, Nigeria vs. South Korea, 6 a.m., FS1
Wednesday, France vs. Norway, Noon, Fox
Monday, June 17, Nigeria vs. France, Noon, Fox
Monday, June 17, South Korea vs. Norway, Noon, FS1
Group B
Germany
Spain
China
South Africa
Group B TV schedule (All Times Pacific)
Saturday, Germany vs. China, 6 a.m., FS1
Saturday, Spain vs. South Africa, 9 a.m., Fox
Wednesday, Germany vs. Spain, 9 a.m., Fox
Thursday, South Africa vs. China, Noon, Fox
Monday, June 17, South Africa vs. Germany, 9 a.m., Fox
Monday, June 17, China vs. Spain, 9 a.m., FS1
Group C
Australia
Italy
Brazil
Jamaica
Group C TV schedule (All Times Pacific)
Sunday, Australia vs. Italy, 4 a.m., FS1
Sunday, Brazil vs. Jamaica, 6:30 a.m., FS1
Thursday, Australia vs. Brazil, 9 a.m., Fox
Friday, June 14, Jamaica vs. Italy, 9 a.m., Fox
Tuesday, June 18, Jamaica vs. Australia, Noon, FS2
Tuesday, June 18, Italy vs. Brazil, FS1
Group D
England
Japan
Scotland
Argentina
Group D TV schedule (All Times Pacific)
Sunday, England vs. Scotland, 9 a.m., Fox
Monday, Argentina vs. Japan, 9 a.m., FS1
Friday, June 14, Japan vs. Scotland, 6 a.m., FS1
Friday, June 14, England vs. Argentina, Noon, Fox
Wednesday, June 19, Japan vs. England, Noon, FS1
Wednesday, June 19, Scotland vs. Argentina, Noon, FS2
Group E
Canada
Netherlands
New Zealand
Cameroon
Group E TV schedule (All Times Pacific)
Monday, Canada vs. Cameroon, Noon, FS1
Tuesday, Netherlands vs. New Zealand, 6 a.m., FS1
Saturday, June 15, Netherlands vs, Cameroon, 6 a.m., GS1
Saturday, June 15, Canada vs. New Zealand, Noon, FS2
Thursday, June 20, Netherlands vs. Canada, 9 a.m., Fox
Thursday, June 20, Cameroon vs. New Zealand, 9 a.m., FS1
Group F
United States
Sweden
Chile
Thailand
Group F TV schedule (All Times Pacific)
Tuesday, Chile vs. Sweden, 9 a.m., FS1
Tuesday, United States vs. Thailand, Noon, Fox
Sunday, June 16, Sweden vs. Thailand, 6 a.m., FS1
Sunday, June 16, United States vs. Chile, 9 a.m., Fox
Thursday, June 20, United States vs. Sweden, Noon, Fox
Thursday, June 20, Thailand vs. Chile, Noon, FS1
Rest of the schedule
Round of 16 matches take place from June 22-25.
Quarterfinal matches are from June 27-29
One semifinal match is on July 2 at Noon on Fox
The other semifinal is on July 3 at Noon on FS1
Third-place game is July 6 at 8 a.m. on Fox
Championship match is Sunday, July 7 at 8 a.m. on Fox.
USC
Former USC athletic director Pat Haden is under investigation as to whether he had knowledge or was involved in the college admissions bribery and cheating scheme carried out by William “Rick” Singer.
Haden released a statement Wednesday that said, “Like many people, I was introduced to Mr. Singer several years ago by a friend. I was unaware of his illegal activities and had no ongoing relationship with him whatsoever.”
Donnie Dixon Haden said his father-in-law had not “been contacted by or spoken to federal authorities.”
Great honor
OK, I’ll admit this is entirely self-serving, but if you knew the recipient as well as I do, you would understand. Sam Farmer, one of my colleagues here and one of the nicest people in the entire world, was announced as the 51st winner of the Dick McCann Award, presented by the Professional Football Writers of America to a reporter who has “made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage.”
Farmer will be honored during the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, on Friday, Aug. 2, and presented with the award at the Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Sam has covered the NFL for about 25 years and joined The Times in 2000. I could go on to list the many events he has covered and the awards he has won, but I’d rather tell you something that better illustrates what kind of person he is.
We have desk assistants/web producers who work in sports. They answer the phones and do a lot of “gopher” work, but are really the most valuable people in the department. I started out as one before there was even an internet. You can tell a lot about a reporter by the way they treat the desk assistants. All the desk assistants love Sam. Sam knows more about pro football than anyone I know, but we have one guy on our desk, Chuck Schilken, who is a gigantic Pittsburgh Steelers fan (we like him anyway). Whenever Sam is in the office, he will make sure to talk to Chuck for a minute or two about the Steelers, because he wants to get the input of a fan. He sits and listens and makes Chuck, or whoever he may be listening to, feel like they are the football expert. And it’s genuine. It’s truly a wonderful thing to witness. So I am honored to know him and thrilled he has received this well-deserved honor.
If you want to send Sam an email and congratulate him, just click here.
NBA Finals
The Toronto Raptors grabbed a pivotal road win in the NBA Finals by beating Golden State 123-109 on Wednesday night for a 2-1 series lead.
Steph Curry scored 47 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists, but couldn't do it all for the two-time defending champions, who were without starters Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson and key backup big man Kevon Looney because of injuries.
Thompson missed his first career playoff game after straining his left hamstring late in Game 2, while Looney is out the rest of the series after a cartilage fracture on his right side near the collarbone that also happened Sunday. Durant, a two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP, is still out because of a strained right calf.
Golden State hopes to get healthier by Game 4 on Friday night back at Oracle Arena.
NBA Finals schedule
All times Pacific
at Toronto 118, Golden State 109
Golden State 109, at Toronto 104
Toronto 123, at Golden State 109
Friday, Toronto at Golden State, 6 p.m., ABC
Mon., June 10, Golden State at Toronto, 6 p.m., ABC
*Thur., June 13, Toronto at Golden State, 6 p.m., ABC
*Sun, June 16, Golden State at Toronto, 5 p.m., ABC
*-if necessary
Stanley Cup Final results/schedule
All times Pacific
at Boston 4, St. Louis 2
St. Louis 3, at Boston 2 (OT)
Boston 7, at St. Louis 2
at St. Louis 4, Boston 2
Tonight, 5 p.m., St. Louis at Boston, NBC
Sunday, 5 p.m., Boston at St. Louis, NBC
*Wed. June 12, 5 p.m., St. Louis at Boston, NBC
*-if necessary
Odds and ends
Today’s local major sports schedule
(All times Pacific)
Oakland at Angels, 7 p.m., FSW, KLAA 830
Sparks at Connecticut, 4 p.m., Spectrum Sportsnet
Born on this date
1907: Baseball player Bill Dickey
1944: Track star Tommie Smith
1956: Tennis player Bjorn Borg
1961: NFL player Bill Bates
1965: NHL player Cam Neely
1975: NHL player Niklas Sundstrom
Died on this date
1999: Baseball player Eddie Stanky
2018: Baseball player/manager Red Schoendienst
And finally
John Carlos and Tommie Smith at the 1968 Olympics. Watch it here.
