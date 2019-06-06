The Sports Report: Women's World Cup TV schedule

We have desk assistants/web producers who work in sports. They answer the phones and do a lot of “gopher” work, but are really the most valuable people in the department. I started out as one before there was even an internet. You can tell a lot about a reporter by the way they treat the desk assistants. All the desk assistants love Sam. Sam knows more about pro football than anyone I know, but we have one guy on our desk, Chuck Schilken, who is a gigantic Pittsburgh Steelers fan (we like him anyway). Whenever Sam is in the office, he will make sure to talk to Chuck for a minute or two about the Steelers, because he wants to get the input of a fan. He sits and listens and makes Chuck, or whoever he may be listening to, feel like they are the football expert. And it’s genuine. It’s truly a wonderful thing to witness. So I am honored to know him and thrilled he has received this well-deserved honor.