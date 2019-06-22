The Sports Report: Albert Pujols is welcomed home

“For one minute and 20 seconds — a period of time that might have lasted longer had Pujols not squared up in the box with the fans still roaring — the Cardinals faithful saluted Pujols for his 11 years of stardom with the club. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina stood facing Pujols, clapping his mitt against his bare hand and finally embracing his former teammate. Pujols’ departure after the 2011 season was acrimonious. The passage of time allowed for affection to replace discontent as he played here for the first time as an Angel.