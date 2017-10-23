Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Bringing down yet another pig': Hollywood reacts to Toback accusations
- Director James Gunn says he's warned people about Toback for years
- Read the 1989 Spy magazine story about Toback's pickup techniques
- Former actress says Harvey Weinstein forced her to touch his genitals
A Star Is Born: Ang Lee turns 63 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Fear is our strongest emotion. Not even love — fear is the No. 1 thing that tends to make us do the best thing. I don't think we're looking for the fall, but we just want to go to the edge.
Ang Lee, 2012
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Life of Pi's' Ang Lee on going 'to the edge'