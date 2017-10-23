ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Ang Lee turns 63 today

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Fear is our strongest emotion. Not even love — fear is the No. 1 thing that tends to make us do the best thing. I don't think we're looking for the fall, but we just want to go to the edge.

Ang Lee, 2012

FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Life of Pi's' Ang Lee on going 'to the edge'

