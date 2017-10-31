ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Dan Rather turns 86 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)
When you report something important for people to know that somebody, somewhere in power doesn't want them to know, you're going to pay a price for it. People will try to discredit you.

 

Dan Rather, 2009

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Dan Rather, dogged plaintiff

Latest updates

