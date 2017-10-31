Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Regrettes' Lydia Night speaks out after onstage attack at local festival
- Hollywood to host 'Take Back the Workplace' march in protest of sexual harassment
- Amid Kevin Spacey fallout, 'House of Cards' to end with upcoming season
- Corey Feldman 'not playing around' about naming Hollywood pedophiles — if his movie gets funded
- Zachary Quinto says Kevin Spacey's coming out was a 'calculated manipulation to deflect attention'
- NBC News terminates Mark Halperin following sexual harassment allegations
A Star Is Born: Dan Rather turns 86 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
When you report something important for people to know that somebody, somewhere in power doesn't want them to know, you're going to pay a price for it. People will try to discredit you.
Dan Rather, 2009
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Dan Rather, dogged plaintiff