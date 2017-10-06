ENTERTAINMENT
A Star Is Born: Elisabeth Shue turns 54 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Beatrice De Gea / Los Angeles Times)
I was nervous about playing Isabelle [in ‘Amy and Isabelle’] and scared. But I have learned over the years it is the only reason to play a character. It means you are going to be pushing yourself beyond the boundaries you know you have.

Elisabeth Shue, 2001

