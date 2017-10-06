Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- George Clooney to receive AFI Life Achievement Award
- Gun-heavy series ‘The Punisher’ pulled from events by Marvel, Netflix
- Kazuo Ishiguro's work is a mix of Austen, Kafka and Proust, says Nobel committee
- Ishiguro has a long relationship to the movie screen
- Tom Petty’s song sales surge nearly 6,800% after his death
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reveals 19 nominees for 2018 induction
- Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling lose it completely during 'Blade Runner 2049' interview
A Star Is Born: Elisabeth Shue turns 54 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I was nervous about playing Isabelle [in ‘Amy and Isabelle’] and scared. But I have learned over the years it is the only reason to play a character. It means you are going to be pushing yourself beyond the boundaries you know you have.
Elisabeth Shue, 2001
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Family Secrets