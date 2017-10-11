Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Barack Obama condemns previous political donor Harvey Weinstein
- Harvey Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman says she's leaving him
- Benedict Cumberbatch says he is 'utterly disgusted' by Harvey Weinstein revelations
- L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti on Harvey Weinstein scandal: 'There's no place for this — sorry, Harvey'
- Former actress and screenwriter Louisette Geiss is latest Harvey Weinstein accuser
- Hillary Clinton 'shocked and appalled' by Harvey Weinstein allegations
- Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie detail 'unacceptable' encounters with Harvey Weinstein
A Star Is Born: Emily Deschanel turns 41 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I realize we can all get stuck in negative thoughts and negativity. I do it myself. But I try to fight against it. It's a struggle, but I'm not an unhappy person! I'm not an extremely dark person. It's important to embrace certain dark things. I guess, dark thoughts? In order to accept them and move on.
Emily Deschanel, 2007
FROM THE ARCHIVES: She's L.A. to the bone
For the record: This post originally misstated Deschanel's age. She turns 41 today, not 42.