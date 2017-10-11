ENTERTAINMENT
A Star Is Born: Emily Deschanel turns 41 today

I realize we can all get stuck in negative thoughts and negativity. I do it myself. But I try to fight against it. It's a struggle, but I'm not an unhappy person! I'm not an extremely dark person. It's important to embrace certain dark things. I guess, dark thoughts? In order to accept them and move on.

Emily Deschanel, 2007

FROM THE ARCHIVES: She's L.A. to the bone

For the record: This post originally misstated Deschanel's age. She turns 41 today, not 42.

