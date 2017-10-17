ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: Eminem turns 45 today

Lots of people also don't understand the skill that is involved in rap. They'll just look at the last rhyme in a line. The challenge in hip-hop is to do compound syllable rhymes so that you have a flow to the sentence that carries the words along. That's the secret of what makes rap so cool.

Eminem, 2002

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Chilling Out -- for Him

