Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander reportedly tie the knot with a destination wedding
- In saying #MeToo, Alyssa Milano starts awareness campaign about sexual assault and harassment
- Producers Guild to expel Harvey Weinstein
- Weinstein Co. in sale negotiations to 'stabilize the company's current operations'
- African American Critics Assn. dubs2017 'Year of the Woman in Cinema'
- Duchess Catherine dances with Paddington Bear at surprise charity appearance
A Star Is Born: Eminem turns 45 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Lots of people also don't understand the skill that is involved in rap. They'll just look at the last rhyme in a line. The challenge in hip-hop is to do compound syllable rhymes so that you have a flow to the sentence that carries the words along. That's the secret of what makes rap so cool.
Eminem, 2002
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Chilling Out -- for Him