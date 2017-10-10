Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Chris Hillman postpones Troubadour show following Tom Petty's death
- FX editing Tuesday's 'American Horror Story' in light of deadly Las Vegas shooting
- Meghan McCain makes her ‘The View’ debut
- Actually, James Woods is not retiring from Hollywood, but thanks for caring
- Jason Aldean visits Las Vegas shooting victims
- Meryl Streep on Harvey Weinstein: ‘The behavior is inexcusable ... abuse of power familiar'
A Star Is Born: Ben Vereen turns 71 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
We dancers defy gravity. We go down, we go up, we move through air, we tilt. We do marvelous, wonderful things with space. Oh, it’s wonderful to be able to loosen the body and write poetry in motion.
