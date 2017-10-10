ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: Ben Vereen turns 71 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

We dancers defy gravity. We go down, we go up, we move through air, we tilt. We do marvelous, wonderful things with space. Oh, it’s wonderful to be able to loosen the body and write poetry in motion.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: No Taming Her Country

