Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- L.A. city attorney urges sexual harassment victims to seek justice
- Larissa Gomes alleges Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her
- Amid Weinstein scandal fallout, film academy president pledges the group will support the 'vulnerable'
- Lena Headey becomes latest actress to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment
- In #MeToo campaign, America Ferrera alleges she was only 9 when she was sexually assaulted
- Björk details alleged harassment; Lars von Trier denies accusations
- Carrie Fisher once sent a cow's tongue to a producer who sexually assaulted her friend
A Star Is Born: Esperanza Spalding turns 33 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I don't really believe that jazz has become elitist, but ... maybe people forget that not everybody is used to this music anymore. Maybe we do need to do a little extra work to make sure everybody knows what we're trying to do up here. Because it's very enjoyable.
Esperanza Spalding, 2010
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Esperanza Spalding, liberation fighter for jazz