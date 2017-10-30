Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Selena Gomez details kidney transplant in emotional 'Today' interview
- Kevin Spacey apologizes to Anthony Rapp for alleged sexual advance and says he chooses 'now to live as a gay man'
- Claire Foy 'can't wait' to see Olivia Colman take the reins on 'The Crown'
- Simon Cowell back home after brief hospitalization
- Rose McGowan delivers fiery speech at inaugural Women's Convention: 'It’s time to rise'
A Star Is Born: Harry Hamlin turns 66 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I'm very lucky in that my career has never gotten to the point that I could sit back and rest on my laurels and buy a big boat or a plane and get fat. I've always had to stay reasonably lean and mean if I wanted to continue working.
Harry Hamlin, 2013
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Harry Hamlin on keeping fit, staying sharp amid hectic acting life