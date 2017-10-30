ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Harry Hamlin turns 66 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

I'm very lucky in that my career has never gotten to the point that I could sit back and rest on my laurels and buy a big boat or a plane and get fat. I've always had to stay reasonably lean and mean if I wanted to continue working.

Harry Hamlin, 2013

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Harry Hamlin on keeping fit, staying sharp amid hectic acting life

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
65°