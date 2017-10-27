ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: John Cleese turns 78 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

I really have never much enjoyed acting on film. I once compared it to spending three months at Heathrow Airport waiting for your plane to take off. I find it immensely boring and not very satisfying at the end of the day. Whereas if Iain [Johnstone] and I sit down and produce 2 1/2 sheets of words, at 5 o'clock I feel I've added something to the sum total of the knowledge in the world.

John Cleese, 1994

FROM THE ARCHVES: Cleese & Co. Building a Better 'Fish'

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
72°