- Seth Meyers explains why Fox News seems to prefer ‘an alternate reality where Hillary Clinton is president’
- Disney Channel's tween series 'Andi Mack' to feature character coming out as gay
- Twiggy Ramirez responds to assault allegations that got him booted from Marilyn Manson
- Samantha Bee reminds us that climate change is real with a terrifying song from Ingrid Michaelson
- Ashley Judd says she made a deal with Harvey Weinstein to escape sexual harassment
A Star Is Born: John Cleese turns 78 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I really have never much enjoyed acting on film. I once compared it to spending three months at Heathrow Airport waiting for your plane to take off. I find it immensely boring and not very satisfying at the end of the day. Whereas if Iain [Johnstone] and I sit down and produce 2 1/2 sheets of words, at 5 o'clock I feel I've added something to the sum total of the knowledge in the world.
John Cleese, 1994
FROM THE ARCHVES: Cleese & Co. Building a Better 'Fish'