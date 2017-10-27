A Star Is Born: John Cleese turns 78 today

I really have never much enjoyed acting on film. I once compared it to spending three months at Heathrow Airport waiting for your plane to take off. I find it immensely boring and not very satisfying at the end of the day. Whereas if Iain [Johnstone] and I sit down and produce 2 1/2 sheets of words, at 5 o'clock I feel I've added something to the sum total of the knowledge in the world.