- 'Get Out' leads Gotham Awards nominations and gets a head start on film awards season
- Johnny Depp sues former lawyers, alleging malpractice and breach of fiduciary duty
- Molly Ringwald shares stories of harassment in Hollywood — and gets an unusual apology
- Watch Julianne Moore and Emma Stone implore citizens to #RejectTheNRA in new PSA
- Billy Joel, 68, is expecting his third child
A Star Is Born: John Lithgow turns 72 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
As a character man, the three things they want you for are a scoundrel, a fool or a comic. Basically, you have to be willing to be very different from yourself. That's just how I grew up thinking about acting. For me, if acting doesn't have that quality, it's no fun or it's like I'm not doing my job — or they're not letting me do my job. When I play a conventional leading man, I think I'm terribly boring.
John Lithgow, 1996
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Between a 'Rock' and a Bard Place