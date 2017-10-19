A Star Is Born: John Lithgow turns 72 today

As a character man, the three things they want you for are a scoundrel, a fool or a comic. Basically, you have to be willing to be very different from yourself. That's just how I grew up thinking about acting. For me, if acting doesn't have that quality, it's no fun or it's like I'm not doing my job — or they're not letting me do my job. When I play a conventional leading man, I think I'm terribly boring.