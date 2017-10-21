Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Former actress says Harvey Weinstein forced her to touch his genitals
- AFI Festival 2017 adds 'Disaster Artist,' 'Call Me By Your Name,' 'Hostiles' and an Errol Morris tribute
- Singer Ed Sheeran illuminates his struggle with substance abuse
- Hillary Clinton to be celebrated with Wonder Woman honor at Women's Media Awards
- New Taylor Swift song makes us wonder: What happened to the new, cold-blooded Swift?
- TV Academy to vote on disciplinary proceedings for Harvey Weinstein in November
A Star Is Born: (Judge) Judy Sheindlin turns 75 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I can't stand stupid, and I can't stand slow. I want first-time offenders to think of their appearance in my courtroom as the second-worst experience of their lives . . . circumcision being the first.
Judge Judy Sheindlin, 1993
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Law and Disorder