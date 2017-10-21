ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: (Judge) Judy Sheindlin turns 75 today

I can't stand stupid, and I can't stand slow. I want first-time offenders to think of their appearance in my courtroom as the second-worst experience of their lives . . . circumcision being the first.

Judge Judy Sheindlin, 1993

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Law and Disorder

