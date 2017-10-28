Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Claire Foy 'can't wait' to see Olivia Colman take the reins on 'The Crown'
- Simon Cowell back home after brief hospitalization
- Rose McGowan delivers fiery speech at inaugural Women's Convention: 'It’s time to rise'
- Why, Alexander Skarsgård, why? What happened to his hair?
- Watch Taylor Swift battle with her doppelganger in new video for '...Ready for It?'
- Ken Baker of E! News accused of sexual harassment
A Star Is Born: Julia Roberts turns 50 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I've never taken my kids to an event or a premiere. We appreciate privacy. We don't hide, but we want to keep our family to ourselves. I don't want my kids photographed. They're my children.
Julia Roberts, 2009
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Julia Roberts and a part-time idol's choices