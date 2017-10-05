Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Gabrielle Union recounts miscarriages, shares more details about being raped at gunpoint
- 'Bob's Burgers' movie ordered up by Twentieth Century Fox
- Kate Winslet and James Cameron to reunite for ‘Avatar’ sequels
- Brooke Shields dishes about Donald Trump's pick-up line
- Fourth woman comes forward to accuse director Roman Polanski of rape
- See Bernie Sanders and Larry David learn they're related (It's shock and awe)
A Star Is Born: Kate Winslet turns 42 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Because of the person I am I won’t be knocked down — ever. They can do what they like. They can say I’m fat, I’m thin, I’m whatever, and I’ll never stop. I just won’t. I’ve got too much to do. I’ve too much to be happy about.
Kate Winslet, 1999
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Winslet Sets a New Course