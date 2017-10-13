Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Jane Fonda 'ashamed' she didn't speak up about Harvey Weinstein sooner
- Rose McGowan claims Harvey Weinstein raped her, begs Jeff Bezos to 'stop funding rapists'
- Writers guild is latest to condemn Harvey Weinstein's 'deplorable misconduct'
- Weinstein scandal prompts actors Terry Crews, James Van Der Beek to share harassment stories
- Writers guild is latest to condemn Harvey Weinstein's 'deplorable misconduct'
- Kate Beckinsale: Harvey Weinstein 'is an emblem of a system that is sick'
A Star Is Born: Marie Osmond turns 58 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
People perceive Marie Osmond as naive, a goody-goody. They have the teeth jokes. That's all fine, but if they believe I'm naive, they are very naive. You cannot grow up in this business and see the things I have seen. I have seen everything.
Marie Osmond, 1994
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Sound' is music to her ears