Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- National Organization for Women calls on Hollywood to end harassment and abuse of women
- Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces expulsion of Harvey Weinstein
- Michael Moore proposes a plan for 'A World Without Harveys'
- Minka Kelly, latest Weinstein accuser, apologizes for 'obliging his orders to be complicit'
- Here's the final trailer for 'Stranger Things' Season 2
- Robin Thede's 'The Rundown' shows promise -- and some bite -- in its BET debut
- Ashley Judd to be celebrated with Speaking Truth to Power honor at Women's Media Awards
A Star Is Born: Penny Marshall turns 74 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I came up in such a whole backwards way that's so different from most of the girls now. I mean, I didn't care, I didn't want [fame]. I wasn't trying to get it. So I don't have the anger. I didn't go beating down any doors saying, 'Accept me for this.' I was trying to get a date. You know?
Penny Marshall, 1990
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Backpedaling to Fame