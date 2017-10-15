L.A. Now
‘There was no time’: How fire ravaged one Santa Rosa street
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Penny Marshall turns 74 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)
(Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

I came up in such a whole backwards way that's so different from most of the girls now. I mean, I didn't care, I didn't want [fame]. I wasn't trying to get it. So I don't have the anger. I didn't go beating down any doors saying, 'Accept me for this.' I was trying to get a date. You know?

Penny Marshall, 1990

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Backpedaling to Fame

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
67°