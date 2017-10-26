Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Deathstroke movie in the works with 'The Raid' director and Joe Manganiello
- Tamar Braxton files for divorce from husband-manager-costar Vince Herbert
- Eminem wins copyright fight with New Zealand political party over 'Lose Yourself' soundalike
- Listen to 10 Fats Domino songs that shook the world
- God visits ‘The Daily Show’ to call out Bill O’Reilly for misplaced blame
- Metallica, Dave Matthews Band, G-Eazy to play North Bay fire benefit concert
- Paul Walker's daughter settles with Porsche in wrongful death suit
A Star Is Born: Rita Wilson turns 61 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
It's always good to laugh. And these are hard economic times, hard political times, and I think an escape and the ability to laugh for a while is not a bad thing.
Rita Wilson, 2011
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Like Family