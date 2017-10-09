Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- First 'Marvel's Runaways' trailer shows what happens when teenagers find out their parents are super villains
- James Woods announces his retirement from acting — via a real estate listing
- Pink refuses to work with Dr. Luke because ‘he’s not a good person’
- Attorney Lisa Bloom on Harvey Weinstein: 'I think he has changed'
- Security at this weekend's Cal Jam 2017 a ‘top priority’ after Las Vegas shooting
- Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ video playing on 12-hour loop at D.C.'s National Mall
A Star Is Born: Sean Lennon turns 42 today
I feel very strongly about experimenting with different styles. That’s what appeals so much to me about the Beastie Boys records and Beck’s records today and the Beatles records before. That’s what the future of music needs to be all about.
Sean Lennon, 1998
