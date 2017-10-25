Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- In Netflix's 'The Day I Met El Chapo,' actress Kate del Castillo is 'not going to stay silent' about the drug kingpin
- Photographer Terry Richardson no longer welcome at Condé Nast International
- Julianne Moore accuses James Toback of propositioning her twice, says he didn't remember the first time
- Kid Rock says, '... no, I'm not running for Senate' in Michigan
- Writers Guild of America condemns embattled filmmaker James Toback over sexual misconduct allegations
A Star Is Born: Samantha Bee turns 48 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
You have to get the story, so you just press the gas pedal and just take a deep breath and go, 'Ugh.' If you can feel it down here [points to stomach], way down here in the swamp, you know that you have to ask the question. It does feel terrible, but then everyone's alive at the end.
Samantha Bee, 2016
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Samantha Bee goes 'Full Frontal' after long 'Daily Show' run