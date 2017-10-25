ENTERTAINMENT

A Star Is Born: Samantha Bee turns 48 today

You have to get the story, so you just press the gas pedal and just take a deep breath and go, 'Ugh.' If you can feel it down here [points to stomach], way down here in the swamp, you know that you have to ask the question. It does feel terrible, but then everyone's alive at the end.

Samantha Bee, 2016

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Samantha Bee goes 'Full Frontal' after long 'Daily Show' run

Latest updates

