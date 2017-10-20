ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Viggo Mortenson turns 59 today

A lot of people want to get into acting because they want to be famous. I don't think much of that, but that's my perspective. It doesn't mean you'll be a bad actor if you're a shallow person — in fact, maybe it helps.

Viggo Mortenson, 1997

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Viggo Mortenson / Actor

