Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Quentin Tarantino admits he 'knew enough to do more' about Harvey Weinstein
- Howard Stern says 'big fat guy' Harvey Weinstein and his ilk are 'freaks'
- Women in animation industry call for an end to sexism and sexual harassment
- AFI Fest to close with Ridley Scott tribute and 'All The Money In The World'
- Directors Guild of America to address sexual harassment at board meeting
A Star Is Born: Viggo Mortenson turns 59 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
A lot of people want to get into acting because they want to be famous. I don't think much of that, but that's my perspective. It doesn't mean you'll be a bad actor if you're a shallow person — in fact, maybe it helps.
Viggo Mortenson, 1997
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Viggo Mortenson / Actor