Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- First 'Marvel's Runaways' trailer shows what happens when teenagers find out their parents are super villains
- James Woods announces his retirement from acting — via a real estate listing
- Pink refuses to work with Dr. Luke because ‘he’s not a good person’
- Attorney Lisa Bloom on Harvey Weinstein: 'I think he has changed'
- Security at this weekend's Cal Jam 2017 a ‘top priority’ after Las Vegas shooting
- Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ video playing on 12-hour loop at D.C.'s National Mall
A Star Is Born: Yo-Yo Ma turns 62 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
To be a good performer you have to have a very strong ego. But to be a really good performer you have to make sure that your ego is not the center but at the service of something else. To go one on one with Beethoven, you have to figure out who the guy is, what he's doing, and how that's encoded in the music. And then ... you have to realize that you are not Beethoven.
Yo-Yo Ma, 1997
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Instrument of Change