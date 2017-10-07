ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Yo-Yo Ma turns 62 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

To be a good performer you have to have a very strong ego. But to be a really good performer you have to make sure that your ego is not the center but at the service of something else. To go one on one with Beethoven, you have to figure out who the guy is, what he's doing, and how that's encoded in the music. And then ... you have to realize that you are not Beethoven.

Yo-Yo Ma, 1997

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Instrument of Change

Latest updates

