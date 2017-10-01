ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Zach Galifianakis turns 48 today

It just makes me uncomfortable to talk about because the lifestyle I think people think one lives and the whole machine of Hollywood — it's not for me, whatever that is. I just like to work, and I'm incredibly grateful. I used to tell diarrhea jokes in cafes in Culver City. That is still me. I can't escape that person.

Zach Galifianakis, 2016

