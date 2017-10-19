AFI Fest to close with Ridley Scott tribute and 'All The Money In The World'

Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty in "All the Money in the World."

The AFI Fest will close with the world premiere of "All the Money in the World” on Nov. 16, along with a tribute to the film’s director, Ridley Scott.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams and Kevin Spacey, the film tells the story of the kidnapping of teenage John Paul Getty III in 1973 in Italy. Williams plays the young Getty’s mother, Gail Harris; Spacey portrays his grandfather, oil tycoon John Paul Getty; and Wahlberg plays a family advisor.

The cast also includes Charlie Plummer, Romain Duris, Timothy Hutton and Andrew Buchan, and the film’s screenplay is by David Scarpa based on the book by John Pearson.

The film festival's tribute to Scott will precede the screening and include a moderated conversation about his work. Scott is a four-time Academy Award nominee, as producer on “The Martian” and director of “Black Hawk Down,” “Gladiator” and “Thelma and Louise.”

"For five decades, Ridley Scott's tremendous visions of cities, new worlds, histories and science have transformed and influenced not only film, but our culture," AFI Fest director Jacqueline Lyanga said in a statement. "We're honored to be celebrating the artistry of a director whose work has had an indelible influence on cinema culture, and the lexicon of visual style."

“All the Money in the World” is to be released Dec. 8.