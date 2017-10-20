AFI Festival 2017 adds 'Disaster Artist,' 'Call Me By Your Name,' 'Hostiles' and an Errol Morris tribute

The AFI Fest has added centerpiece galas for three festival favorites to this year's lineup. Luca Guadagnino's "Call Me By Your Name," which premiered at Sundance, James Franco's "The Disaster Artist," which bowed as a work in progress at SXSW, and Scott Cooper's "Hostiles," which was unveiled at Telluride.

In addition, acclaimed documentary filmmaker Errol Morris will receive a special tribute following a screening of his latest work, the hybrid docu-drama Netflix series "Wormwood," on Nov. 11.

All Gala screenings will take place at the TCL Chinese Theatre and the Errol Morris tribute is set for the Egyptian Theatre.

The festival had previously announced an opening night gala for Dee Rees' Sundance-premiered Netflix drama "Mudbound" and a closing night gala for the world premiere of Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World."

Individual tickets are available beginning Nov. 1 and more info can be found at the AFI Fest website.