Why, Alexander Skarsgård, why? What happened to his hair?

It's hair today, bald tomorrow for Alexander Skarsgård.

The Swedish tall drink of water debuted a shocking new haircut on the red carpet for Louis Vuitton's "Volez, Voguez, Voyagez" exhibit in New York on Thursday night.

The "Big Little Lies" and "True Blood" alum shaved the top of his head, leaving a nearly bare scalp and neatly trimmed sides as the remaining evidence of his once-glorious golden locks.

According to Yahoo and TMZ, the new mane — or lack thereof — is believed to be for his role in Kim Nguyen's drama "The Hummingbird Project," which he is shooting with Salma Hayek and Jesse Eisenberg.

On the bright side, we're guessing his hair will grow back. (Please.)