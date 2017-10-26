Tween series 'Andi Mack' to feature Disney Channel's first story arc about a character coming out as gay

"Andi Mack" will feature the Disney Channel's first story arc about a character coming out as gay.

The tween series will introduce the storyline during its Season 2 premiere on Friday when the titular character's best friend, Cyrus (Joshua Rush), shares that he has a crush on the same boy she does. Cyrus comes out to his and Andi's pal Buffy (Sofia Wylie).

"In the season premiere of #AndiMack, a teen girl and her friends model inclusion and respect for others. Friday 8:00 p.m." said a tweet from the network's public relations account.

It will be the first time the Disney Channel depicts a character's journey to self-discovery as an LGBTQ individual, according to ABC News, whose parent company is Disney. The series reportedly consulted child-development experts for the episode and screened it in advance for LGBTQ advocacy groups such as GLAAD, Common Sense Media and PFLAG.

"'Andi Mack' is a story about 'tweens' figuring out who they are," a Disney Channel spokesperson said on Tuesday. "[Creator] Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it's appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity."

While the storyline is groundbreaking for the network, it isn't the first time an LGBTQ character has appeared on the Disney Channel. A 2014 episode of "Good Luck Charlie" featured a lesbian couple, GLAAD said.

"With more and more young people coming out as LGBTQ, Andi Mack is reflecting the lives and lived experiences of so many LGBTQ youth around the country," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

The series revolves around 13-year-old Andi Mack (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) and her contemporary coming-of-age story when she learns that her older sister Bex (Lilan Bowden) is in fact her mother. Her journey to self-discovery is aided by her best friends, Cyrus and Buffy, who are also figuring out their places in the world.