BAFTA suspends Harvey Weinstein's membership, calling his alleged behavior 'unacceptable'

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced Wednesday that Harvey Weinstein's membership in the organization has been suspended, effective immediately.

In a statement released on the BAFTA website, the group declared that the extensive sexual harassment allegations levied against Weinstein were beyond the pale and the academy could not stand idly by.

"Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr. Weinstein’s support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behavior completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA’s values," the statement said. "This has led to Mr. Weinstein’s suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in BAFTA’s constitution."

The announcement comes after nearly a week of bombshell accusations made against Weinstein suggesting decades of inappropriate sexual contact involving dozens of victims.

"We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behavior has absolutely no place in our industry," continued the statement from BAFTA, which bestows the Golden Globe awards.

"BAFTA will continue to work with the film, games and television industries to improve access to rewarding and fulfilling careers in safe, professional working environments."

It's unclear whether others arts organizations will follow suit and take action against Weinstein.

Representatives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Television Academy did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Wednesday morning.

