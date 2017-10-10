Bananarama reunion tour will hit U.S. shores for four shows in 2018

Brit pop trio Bananarama has reunited and will embark on a brief four-city tour of North America next year, 30 years after the original lineup split.

Founding members Siobhan Fahey, Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward will play a string of shows across the United Kingdom this fall. They will then cross the Atlantic for a run of dates starting Feb. 20 at the Novo Theater in Los Angeles, also making stops in San Francisco, Toronto and New York.

Bananarama formed in London in 1981 and eventually placed more than 30 hits on the U.K. charts, four of which also charted in the U.S. on the Billboard Hot 100. Their biggest U.S. hit was “Venus,” which reached No. 1 in 1986; “Cruel Summer” and “I Heard a Rumour” also reached the Top 10 in this country.

Fahey left in 1988 and joined a rival group, Shakespeare’s Sister, while Dallin and Woodward brought in Jacquie O’Sullivan to take over for her. O’Sullivan left in 1991 and Dallin and Woodward continued as a duo.

The group first performed in the U.S. in 1989, after O'Sullivan had replaced Fahey. This will be the first time the original lineup has played in North America. Tickets go on sale Friday, with a special fan presale starting Wednesday.