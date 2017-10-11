'Being Mary Jane' will end its run on BET with a two-hour movie in 2018

Gabrielle Union, left, as Mary Jane Paul and Lisa Vidal as Kara Lynch in a scene from "Being Mary Jane," which will end its run in 2018.

After four seasons, "Being Mary Jane" will end its run on BET in 2018.

The drama, which stars Gabrielle Union as a broadcast journalist navigating a hectic work and personal life, launched as a movie-length pilot in 2014. The finale will also be a two-hour TV film.

"Being Mary Jane has been a landmark series not only for BET, but for African American women around the world who saw themselves in Mary Jane, her family, friends and coworkers," BET Networks executive vice president and head of programming Connie Orlando said in a statement. "From the captivating storytelling, to the richly complex characters, to the powerful issues tackled on the series, we remain immensely proud, "We look forward to closing out Mary Jane’s journey with a series finale that is sure to blow fans away!”

The series was one of BET's first scripted dramas and was developed by Mara Brock Akil and her husband and producing partner Salim Akil ("The Game").

During its run, "Being Mary Jane" weathered changes and hurdles. The Akils left the series in May 2016 after signing a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. A few months later, Union, who is credited as an executive producer on the series, sued the network for breach of contract (the lawsuit was eventually settled).

The fourth season of the show wrapped its run last month.