High-profile voices on social media were tweeting in shock Monday after Ben Carson, the new secretary of Housing and Urban Development, gave a speech in which he used the term "immigrants" to refer to people brought to the U.S. as slaves.

That after asking his audience to "take the niceness pledge."

"There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, who worked even longer, even harder for less," said Carson , who is African American, "but they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land."