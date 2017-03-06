Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Chance the Rapper donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools
- Bill Paxton died from a stroke after heart surgery
- Popular Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne has passed away
- Adele tells concert-goers 'I'm married'
Ben Carson said what? Samuel L. Jackson, Ava DuVernay can't believe he just referred to slaves as 'immigrants'
|Sonaiya Kelley
High-profile voices on social media were tweeting in shock Monday after Ben Carson, the new secretary of Housing and Urban Development, gave a speech in which he used the term "immigrants" to refer to people brought to the U.S. as slaves.
That after asking his audience to "take the niceness pledge."
"There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, who worked even longer, even harder for less," said Carson , who is African American, "but they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land."
"And do you know of all the nations in the world, this one, the United States of America, is the only one big enough and great enough to allow all those people to realize their dream," Carson said. "And this is our opportunity to enhance that dream."
Responses from high-profile voices on social media ranged from anger (see: Samuel L. Jackson, whose comment was far too profane to include here) to bewilderment, with many speculating that Carson may be in a " Get Out "-style state of hypnosis.