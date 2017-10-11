Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony anchor star-studded 'One Voice: Somos Live!' telethon for disaster relief

Jennifer Lopez will co-host 'One Voice: Somos Live!" with Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez on Oct. 14.

A bevy of pop music stars, actors and other entertainers will pitch in for a disaster-relief concert telethon on Saturday that will be shown over an unprecedented simulcast by NBC and the two largest Spanish-language television networks, Telemundo and Univision.

“One Voice: Somos Live!" will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez, and will feature live performances from stages in Los Angeles and Miami by Anthony, Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Mary J. Blige, Daddy Yankee, Gwen Stefani, Maroon 5, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Ricky Martin, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Camila, Prince Royce, Alejandro Sanz and others.

Among other celebrities who will make appearances during the event are Christina Aguilera, the Chainsmokers, Selena Gomez, Ryan Seacrest, Debra Messing, Tyler Perry, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ciara, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Seth Green, Heidi Klum and Nas.

Lopez recently announced a $1-million pledge to help with recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, which was ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

Proceeds will benefit a half-dozen aid organizations, including the United Way, UNICEF, Habitat for Humanity, Feeding America, Save the Children and Unidos for Puerto Rico. The aim is to help victims of recent natural disasters in the southwestern United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The telecast will begin at 8 p.m. Pacific and Eastern time on Univision and Telemundo (broadcast in Spanish), and then NBC will join the simulcast in English for the final hour at 10 p.m.

Performances will originate from a soundstage in Los Angeles and in Miami from Marlins Park Stadium. Tickets for the Miami concert, with proceeds also benefiting disaster relief, are available here.