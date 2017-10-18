Billy Joel, 68, and his wife, 35, are expecting another child

Billy Joel is putting the sex back in sexagenarian.

The 68-year-old Piano Man confirmed during a lengthy Belfast Telegraph interview that his wife, Alexis Roderick, is pregnant again.

"We are due next month," the six-time Grammy winner said in the story published on Saturday. (It appears that the interview took place in late September, meaning Roderick is likely due this month.)

He and his wife, 35, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Della Rosa, who made an appearance in the article, along with their dog, Jack. Joel also has an adult daughter, Alexa Ray, 31, with his second wife, model Christie Brinkley. The musician said he has remained friends with his three ex-wives.

Joel and his fourth wife started dating in 2009 and wed in July 2015 during a secret ceremony at his Long Island estate. They welcomed Della Rosa the following month.

The legendary singer-songwriter has the newborn slog fresh in his memory, sharing that Della Rosa is now sleeping through the night and hopes "the next one will."

His advancing age isn't preventing him from making time for his kids, though (nor the process of making them, it would appear). He said he hangs out with Della Rosa for fun and watches "her little wheels spin."

"She's a hoot. She's a funny kid. She loves to laugh. I like to make her laugh," he said, adding that he's taking her to Dublin, Ireland, next summer for a show because "she has Irish roots."