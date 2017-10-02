'Blade Runner 2049' premiere nixes red carpet in light of Las Vegas shooting tragedy

The stars will still come to celebrate Tuesday night's world premiere of "Blade Runner 2049," but they will not walk a red carpet in light of Sunday night's mass shooting tragedy in Las Vegas.

Warner Bros., Sony, and Alcon Entertainment announced Monday that they are cancelling the pre-screening red carpet, but not the full premiere event, celebrating the Ryan Gosling-Harrison Ford sci-fi sequel tomorrow night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“In light of the tragic events of last night, Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures, and Alcon Entertainment are canceling the red carpet for tomorrow’s screening of ‘Blade Runner 2049,” Warner Bros. said in a statement. “We join the rest of the country in sending heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy.”



The death toll in Sunday night's mass shooting at a country music festival has now risen to 59 killed and more than 500 injured in the violent attack by a white male assailant identified by authorities as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada.

As the world mourned the loss of life Monday morning, Open Road Pictures cancelled the red carpet premiere of their Thurgood Marshall film "Marshall" which had been scheduled to take place tonight at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre.

"Blade Runner 2049" opens nationwide October 6.