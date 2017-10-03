Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Bob Seger postpones remaining tour dates due to health issue
|Libby Hill
Rock 'n' roll will have to wait, as Bob Seger on Tuesday announced the postponement of 19 upcoming concert dates on his "Runaway Train" tour, including his Nov. 4 stop at the Forum in Inglewood.
The delays come on doctor's orders, due to an urgent medical issue involving the 72-year-old singer's vertebrae, Seger's camp said on his website.
The news comes on the heels of last Saturday's postponed concert in Columbus, Ohio.
"I'm so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll," Seger said in a statement. "It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon."
The "Runaway Train" tour began in August, and Seger's upcoming album, "I Knew You When," is scheduled for release on Nov. 17, the date the tour was originally scheduled to end with a show in Chicago.
The postponed concerts have yet to be rescheduled, but tickets already sold will be honored on the new dates.
Here's the full list of postponed shows:
- Sept. 30 – Columbus, Ohio
- Oct. 5 – Greenville, S.C.
- Oct. 7 – Atlanta
- Oct. 10 – Des Moines
- Oct. 12 – St. Louis
- Oct. 14 – Kansas City, Mo.
- Oct. 19 – The Woodlands, Texas
- Oct. 21 – Frisco, Texas
- Oct. 24 – Austin, Texas
- Oct. 26 – Denver
- Oct. 28 – Phoenix
- Nov. 2 – Oakland
- Nov. 4 – Inglewood
- Nov. 7 – Boise, Idaho
- Nov. 9 – Portland, Ore.
- Nov. 11 – Seattle
- Nov. 13 – Billings, Mont.
- Nov. 15 – St. Paul, Minn.
- Nov. 17 – Chicago