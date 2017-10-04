Brooke Shields dishes about Donald Trump's pick-up line

While Jimmy Kimmel is doing late-night television's heavy lifting, agitating for healthcare reform and gun control, Andy Cohen and "Watch What Happens Live" have a different mission: uncovering every celebrity President Trump has tried to date.

Last month, Cohen got the scoop from Murphy Brown herself, as Candice Bergen recounted a wholly uninspiring date with the future president.

Tuesday night, it was actress Brooke Shields who was spilling the POTUS tea.

Shields revealed that Trump asked her on a date shortly after his divorce.

When Cohen suggested that the encounter took place after Trump's divorce from Marla Maples in 1999, Shields agreed.

In reality, Trump's proposition came after his divorce from his first wife – Ivana – in 1992, The Times has confirmed with Shields' representatives.

Trump called Shields while she was filming a movie, she said, and told the actress, “I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and the people would love it.”

Shields refused the offer, stating that her boyfriend probably wouldn't go for it. And, judging by the look on her face as she recounted the tale, she likely immediately hung up and took a scalding hot shower.

