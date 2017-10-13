Linkin Park shares 'Carpool Karaoke' segment with late frontman Chester Bennington

An episode of “Carpool Karaoke” featuring Linkin Park and frontman Chester Bennington taped just a week before Bennington’s death in July is now showing, with his family’s blessing, on Apple Music’s series.

Bennington and bandmates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn join the segment’s host, former “Dr. Ken” star Ken Jeong. With Bennington behind the wheel, the collective offers up OutKast’s “Hey Ya,” the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under the Bridge” and Linkin Park’s own 2003 hit “Numb” while cruising through the streets.

The clip is preceded by a note that advises viewers, “With the blessing of Chester’s family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester.” It also shows a photo of Bennington with the words “In memory of Chester Bennington, March 20, 1976-July 20, 2017.”

Bennington died at his home in Palos Verdes in what the Los Angeles County medical examiner ruled to be a suicide.

