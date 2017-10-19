Directors Guild of America to address sexual harassment at board meeting

Harvey Weinstein's downfall has prompted the Directors Guild of America to address sexual harassment in the industry.

On Thursday, the Directors Guild of America released a statement that it “will be addressing the very serious issue of sexual harassment in the industry” in its upcoming quarterly board meeting.

This makes the DGA the last of the major guilds to tackle the issue in the ongoing fallout from revelations of decades of sexual harassment and assault by disgraced producer and former studio head Harvey Weinstein.

The Producers Guild of America board of directors voted unanimously earlier this week to terminate Weinstein’s membership. The Writers Guild of America, East released a statement condemning Weinstein’s “deplorable misconduct.”

The WGA West’s statement asserted that the guild “stands in solidarity with the women who have spoken out.” Also in a statement, SAG-AFTRA called Weinstein’s behavior “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Also on Thursday, the British Film Institute stripped Weinstein of its prestigious fellowship.

